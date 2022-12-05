 
 Fog and freezing fog will greet you Tuesday morning, with cloudy, cold and quiet conditions expected through the remainder of the day and highs again reaching just into the mid to upper 20's.
 
Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. 
 
Early indications are showing with Thursday's storm we could see 1-3" of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4". Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6" could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
 
Thursday's storm also looks to be the first of several more snow chances through the end of the week and into the weekend. And while none of them look to be major (like last Wednesday) the gradual accumulation of 1-2" here and there will only add to the snow already on the ground. We will start to get a better idea of how each of these rounds of snow will impact us in the next couple of days, so make sure to check back often for updates!
 
 
 

