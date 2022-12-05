NonStop Local Weather Alert
...FREEZING DRIZZLE THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .A mix of freezing drizzle and flurries will develop through tonight into Tuesday morning from the Palouse to northeast Washington and into the Idaho Panhandle. A light glaze of ice will make for slick travel conditions and walking surfaces. The Tuesday morning commute will likely be impacted. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing drizzle. Ice accumulation of a light glaze. * WHERE...North Idaho. Portions of Northeast and Southeast Washington. Includes Colville, Chewelah, Northport, Newport, Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Rockford, Plummer, Kellogg, St. Maries, Rosalia, St John, Colfax, Pullman, Moscow, Deary, Clarkia. * WHEN...Until Noon PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&
Freezing Fog Makes for Slick Streets on Tuesday, More Snow Thursday
- KHQ Forecaster Blake Jensen
