SPOKANE, Wash. - As the night gets colder, a freezing fog has rolled into town, with both the South Hill and Spokane Valley reporting a dense fog on the ground. Ice fog is especially dangerous due to its density and tendency to make everything extra slick.
NWS Spokane says this fog is creeping along the Palouse. It's expected to last into the morning before a light snow takes its place in the afternoon.
If you have to drive tonight, take it extra slow and make sure your tires have proper traction. The decreased visibility and increased slide could cause hazardous conditions.