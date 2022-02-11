Patchy freezing fog kicks off Saturday as our temperatures begin cold with the region sitting in the teens and 20s. Throughout the late morning and early afternoon, clouds and fog will decrease across the region resulting in another day of mostly sunny skies. Highs for the day look to sit in the 40s and 50s.
Freezing fog Saturday morning
- Jessica Raney Weather Forecaster
-
- Updated
Tags
Current Contests
Nominate a deserving couple to win a stunning diamond engagement ring by Jewelry Design Center. The proposal will be pre-recorded and aired during halftime of the Big Game airing on February 13th on KHQ!
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
34°
Clear
51° / 25°
8 PM
33°
9 PM
32°
10 PM
31°
11 PM
30°
12 AM
28°
Most Popular
Articles
- One dead, one injured in Richland Fred Meyer shooting, suspect at large
- Washington to lift some COVID restrictions next week, mask mandate remains
- Local woman hopes to win Inked Magazine contest, improve life for her children
- Franklin Elementary School student hit by car after driver fails to yield in school zone crosswalk
- Police searching for suspect near Spokane Valley Mall, Sullivan Park
- 'Cowards!' Spokane Public Schools' board meeting turns chaotic, goes virtual over mask frustrations
- Spokane firefighters pull body out of Spokane River
- 'It's starting to really sink in': Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich won't be running for re-election
- Newport man booked into prison for allegedly shooting and killing his mother
- Investigation into Bob Saget's death reveals cause
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2022 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.