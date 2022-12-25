Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Deer Park, Davenport, Northport, Tiger, Downtown Spokane, Republic, Flowery Trail Road, Colville, Sherman Pass, Ione, Metaline Falls, Inchelium, Chesaw Road, Kettle Falls, Metaline, Cheney, Airway Heights, Fruitland, Newport, Wauconda, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Springdale-Hunters Road, Spokane Valley, Fairfield, Orin-Rice Road, Chewelah, and Rockford. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&