SPOKANE, Wash. - After a night of freezing rain across the region, many roads are solid sheets of ice, especially in the mountain passes. Despite the holidays, road crews have been working through the night and morning to ensure cross-state travel is possible.
Mountain pass conditions for Sunday, Dec. 25:
Stevens Pass
After closing Friday night due to multiple collisions and remaining closed on Saturday because of fallen trees and avalanche warnings, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced US-2 will be closed again Sunday.
The roadways are solid ice. In a photo taken by a WSDOT worker, they warn the only way they were able to drive there was with a snowcat machine. They warn drivers not to try and move around the closures.
⛔️US 2 Stevens Pass will remain closed today. The road is a sheet of ice. The crew member who sent pics says a car cannot drive it, they used a sno cat to go in to evaluate. Please do not attempt to go around closure points. @wspd6pio pic.twitter.com/otVohRqOEK— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 25, 2022
Snoqualmie Pass
Snoqualmie was closed overnight after shutting down Saturday afternoon due to weather. WSDOT crews worked overnight, with the pass opening around 10 a.m. this morning.
Freezing rain is expected throughout the day and Monday, so drivers should take it slow and be prepared. Chains are required on all vehicles except for all-wheel drive.
White Pass
White Pass is open with no restrictions at this time.
Before departing, check road conditions and restrictions! For Washington, visit the WSDOT website. For Idaho, check 511.
Air Travel
Again today, many flights have been delayed or cancelled across the U.S.
In Spokane International Airport, there have been 35 delays and 7 cancellations in or out of the terminal.
Across the state in SeaTac, there have been. 165 delays and 114 cancellations. Nationwide, 12,245 flights have seen delays, and 3,592 have been cancelled.
Flights are predicted to be cancelled tomorrow, so flyers should check with their airline to ensure they're able to travel.