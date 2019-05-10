COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The warmer weather and the glimmer of Lake Coeur d’Alene, what more could you ask for?
It’s about that time when everyone will start heading out on the water, but the water on the other hand, well, it’s not inviting right now.
”The problem [is that] the water hasn't caught up with the air temperature," Sergeant Jonathan Brandel said, “and the water is significantly cold and people aren't aware of when they enter the water, they aren't expecting for it to be as cold as it is."
Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office say when they took the temperature at Lake Coeur d’Alene Wednesday it was 46 degrees.
When your body hits the cold water, the initial reaction for panic and survival mode kicks in.
Sergeant Brandel says if you can’t control your breathing, you’re going to go under.
“If your muscles aren't working and you're not wearing a PFD, you're not going to be able to stay afloat for that hour,” Brandel said. "It's your muscles not working and you sinking because you can't swim because that's the biggest danger."
The biggest thing, Brandel says, is you need to wear a life jacket if you find yourself out or in the water.