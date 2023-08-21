With the Gray and Oregon Road fires devastating communities throughout eastern Washington, there have been a lot of questions about what's next.
Here are some frequently asked questions regarding the fires:
How will I be notified that I can return to my home?
Make sure you are signed up for ALERT Spokane which will send emergency for the area you reside in. Also, keep checking the Spokane County Emergency Management Facebook page where they post up to date information on both the Gray and Oregon Road fires.
When will I be able to go back home?
At this time we do not know. Sheriff Nowels has told us that they don't have a timeline for when residents will be allowed to go back home.
How can I help the victims of the fires?
There are multiple sites to donate to funds help the victims of these fires.
- One option is to donate to the Innovia Wildfire Emergency Response Fund. We have teamed up with Innovia, Giving Back Spokane and Washington Trust Bank to raise money. We will be opening our connect center during our show on Monday evening and Tuesday morning to accept donations through Innovia.
- Another option is to donate to the American Red Cross. To make sure your donation goes to the eastern Washington fires, select "my local Red Cross" in the drop down menu.
- We have verified multiple GoFundMe pages that are for individuals and families that have been affected by the wildfires. Go to our website and view our article to look through all those verified links!
- Lastly, many organizations around the community are accepting physical donations. The Salvation Army, Common Sense Motors, and Mama's Take and Bake Dinners are examples of places you can bring donations. Go on our website to see the article of all the organizations accepting donations and what they are specifically wanting to receive.
I need to get back into my house for medications and essentials, but I am evacuated. What can I do?
Unfortunately no, you cannot go back to your home to get medications and essentials. Fire crews stated that there are a lot of risks for residents coming back behind the fire lines. But, if you need a prescription the Red Cross will help you can get them filled at a pharmacy.
Why aren't planes flying to help put out these fires?
At times is has been too dangerous for them to fly with the hazardous air quality. According to Hilary Franz, Public Lands Commissioner, once the air clears a bit and the weather shifts they hope they can get that support soon.
What can I do if my pets are missing?
There are multiple Facebook pages online that are working to bring pets back to their rightful owners. Some prevalent page are, "Gray and Oregon Fire Lost and Found Pets" and "Gray and Oregon Fire Relief Community Help." Spokane County Sheriff's Office says you can call 911 to report your missing pets.
When should I wear a mask?
The Washington Department of Health has advised people that, "If you must be outside, limit how long you’re outside and how intense the activity is. If you have to be outside for long periods of time you can also wear a properly fitted, NIOSH-approved particulate respirator, such as an N95 mask."
It is up to your discretion on when and if you want to wear a mask.
When will the smoke clear?
We will continue to see air quality numbers in the unhealthy/hazardous category today. Isolated showers are expected overnight Monday and Tuesday, courtesy to Hurricane Hillary. While this will help clear some of the smoke, the increased winds might make things difficult for firefighters.
What's the latest evacuation map of the fires?
Spokane Emergency Management is constantly updating the evacuation and fire maps on their Facebook page. Visit their page for the latest on both fires.
Who can help with livestock?
Many people have volunteered to help transport evacuees livestock. There are multiple ways to be dispatched to transport and help house animals in danger. Call 911 and let them know your needs and they will contact the coordinator currently on scene for transportation.
What are the current road conditions and detours in place?
Currently both lane of I-90 are open!
SR-902 remains closed in both directions, crews do not know when this will be back open.
Check back for more FAQs as we continue to add more!