Fresh Express is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of expired 10.5 oz. Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme with the expiration date of November 8, 2020.
The company said the kits may be contaminated with E. coli bacteria.
The recall is being executed out of an abundance of caution in the unlikely event the product, which is now 8 days past the use-by date, is still in stores or consumers’ homes.
The recalled product was distributed primarily in western and southwestern U.S. states.
So far, no illnesses have been reported and the company has not received any complaints.
The recall is being conducted after a randomly selected package of the kits tested positive for E. coli.
Consumers who may still have the expired salad kits at home in their refrigerators should discard the product and not consume it.
For questions or to obtain refunds, consumers may call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at (800) 242-5472 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time.
Refunds are also available where purchased.
Click here for full information about the products being recalled.
