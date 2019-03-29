Police in Fresno arrested a suspect in a brutal street fight on Tuesday.
Police say 61-year-old Phillip Ray Lester, was caught on camera knocking another man unconscious with a baseball bat.
The two men were first seen brawling in the middle of the road, one with a bat and one with a metal rod. After the victim was on the ground, police say Lester continued to hit him with the bat.
Lester was arrested on a charge of Assault with a Deadly Weapon and is being held on a $55,000 bond.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.