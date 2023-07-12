SPOKANE, Wash. — On Spokane's south hill the road will be closed on Freya Street from 12th Ave up to Ferrall Street due to a sinkhole caused by a water main break.
The water main break is at 13th Ave and Freya Street. The City of Spokane crews are currently on scene.
While on scene, a vacuum truck started sinking in the hole as it opened up.
Freya Steet, one of the main roads on the south hill, will be closed for possibly a week.
This is preliminary information, but crews on scene said that a detour will be in place. As of now the road between Freya Street and 14th Ave will be closed.
Crews need to repair the broken water main along with the sinkhole that developed.
This is ongoing and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.