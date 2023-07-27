SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews with the City of Spokane have completed repairs on Freya St. on Spokane's South Hill after a water main broke near 13th Ave. on July 12 causing several road closures.
The city reopened Freya–a major north-south thoroughfare on the South Hill–to traffic Wednesday night, which is a win for the city and for neighbors who live nearby.
"I say the Freya Street freeway is open again!" Jennifer Craig said.
NonStop Local KHQ spoke with Craig when the water main broke near her house a couple of weeks ago, and caught up with her again Thursday after Freya reopened.
"I'm glad it's open again," Craig said. "It was a long two weeks, but they worked very hard."
She's lived on Freya for more than 50 years, so she knows firsthand how important it is for people who live on the South Hill.
"We have an excess of 18,000 cars a day on Freya, and when I first moved in, we had 28 cars a day," Craig said.
That's why city spokesperson Kirstin Davis said getting Freya reopened as quickly as possible was a top priority, even if the repair–one she called a challenge–went on a little longer than they anticipated.
"Once we got in there and had that one break happen we had continuous breaks happen along the way, so we then had to repair several of them right in the same area," Davis said.
Another challenge: Davis said the city's pipe system is pressurized.
"So when that break happens, it's not leaking, it's bursting," she added.
That's what can cause all the damage underneath the surface of the road and damage to side streets, which is exactly what happened a couple of weeks ago.
"We have a 20-year water plan system, so this area was designated to have those pipes replaced in the next six years," Davis said.
Davis said that the timeline has now been moved up, adding some pipes are more than 100 years old in other places around town.
"We try to get to them as much as we can and put them on a timetable, but sometimes they don't reach the lifespan that we're hoping they will," Davis said.
The city says they expect repair work on side streets like 13th Ave. to last a little while longer, adding their main focus was getting Freya open as soon as possible first.