SPOKANE, Wash. - Freya street is now reopened after a water main break on Tuesday. 

Last Updated: Sept. 21 at 3:50 p.m.

North Freya will be closed between 22nd and Congress Avenue until approximately 4 p.m. on Sept. 21 due to a water main break. 

