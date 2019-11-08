SPOKANE, Wash. - Close races for candidates running for Spokane City Council and City Council president became even closer Friday afternoon.
Cindy Wendle initially held an 833-vote lead over her opponent for City Council president, Breean Beggs. That lead narrowed to 346 votes on Thursday and on Friday, only 145 votes separated them.
Karen Stratton and Andy Rathbun have also been separated by a slim margin in the race for Spokane City Council's northwest district position. Tuesday ended with Stratton ahead by 401 votes, then by only 264 votes on Thursday. On Friday, Stratton's lead was only 216 votes.
Brandi Peetz's lead in the race for Spokane Valley City Council position 2, widened from 256 votes to 353 votes ahead of opponent Michelle Rasmussen.
