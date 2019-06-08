SPOKANE, Wash. - What began with a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle ended with a police K9 tracking a suspect into a tree.
Friday, June 7, a Spokane officer attempted to stop the stolen vehicle in the Garland District. The vehicle fled the the traffic stop and due to safety concerns, officers did not pursue at first.
Instead, officers attempted to lay spike strips out to stop the suspect, 26-year-old Miquel Roque. He continued driving recklessly, running stop signs and red lights and driving into oncoming traffic.
Spokane County Sheriff's helicopter Air 1 was called in and followed the vehicle as it reached speeds more than 100 mph. The vehicle was tracked to an area by the Spokane Valley Mall where Roque crashed the car at Montgomery and Indiana then fled on foot.
Roque ran into an apartment complex at 2300 N. Wilbur and deputies set up a perimeter around the complex. During this time, police say Roque broke into an apartment and tried pleading with the occupants to hide him.
The occupants were not willing to help Roque an he fled on foot again. A K9 officer was able to track him to a tree in the complex, which he was hiding in. He eventually came down and was taken into custody.
Roque told authorities he was just hiding from his girlfriend in the tree. However, an officer identified him as the driver.
Roque had a felony warrant out of Idaho for grand theft. He was booked for several counts of eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of heroin, burglar and was under suspicion of DUI.
Police say the entire incident lasted more than 30 minutes and covered just more than 32 miles. During this time, Roque's driving was very dangerous and placed many lives in jeopardy. During most of the incident, officers weren't behind him actively pursuing him, but he drove in a dangerous manner the entire time.
If you were almost hit or put in danger by Roque during this incident, police encourage you to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 to report your incident for possible further charges on Roque. He was driving a Honda Civic and the incident started just before 9:00 pm on Friday. Reference report #2019-20104348.