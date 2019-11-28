Looking to burn the calories you'll eventually consume on Thanksgiving? On Friday you can visit State Parks for free!
Those looking to visit a State Park on Friday, Nov. 29, can do so without a Discover Pass. According to Washington State Parks, the free day is in observance of Autumn Day and will be the final free day available for 2019.
The next free day for Washington State Parks will be in 2020 on Jan. 1 for First Day Hikes/New Year's Day.
A Discover Pass is normally required to access state parks and recreation lands managed by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Washington State Department of Natural Resources. An annual Discovery Pass costs $30 or $10 for a one-day pass.
2020 State Parks free days include:
o Jan. 1 — First Day Hikes; New Year’s Day
o Jan. 20 — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
o March 19 — State Park’s 107th birthday
o April 11— Spring day
o April 22 — Earth Day
o June 6 — National Trails Day (State Parks and Fish & Wildlife free day)
o June 7 — Fishing Day (State Parks and Fish & Wildlife free day)
o June 13 — National Get Outdoors Day
o Aug. 25 — National Park Service 104th Birthday
o Sept. 26 — National Public Lands Day
o Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
o Nov. 27 — Autumn day
