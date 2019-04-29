Friends and family have identified the man shot and killed on Spokane's South Hill Sunday night as Jason Allison. At this time the shooter is still on the loose. Police say that Allison was shot just before 11pm Sunday night at 5th and Fiske, on the South Hill. Officers were called to the scene by people who heard the gunshots and dialed 911.
When officers arrived, Allison was still alive, but later died at the hospital. Police say at this time they're still looking into what happened, and say that they don't believe this was a random shooting.
However, KHQ spoke with a friend and co-worker of Jason Allison, who said Allison is the father of two little girls and Monday's news of his death came out of the blue. Trent Gibbons says he'd been with Allison, in Post Falls, as late as 9pm Sunday night. Gibbons says the two are on a bowling team together, and they had a match Sunday night. He did say there was one thing that struck him as odd about Allison's behavior. He said Allison was texting with someone, he didn't know who, and it looked like things were getting heated. Still, Gibbons said Allison bowled one of the best games of his life and the night ended on a positive note.
And then Monday, he heard what happened. Gibbons says that aside from everything else, he's not sure what Allison would be doing in that area. He says that Allison was staying in Post Falls, and as far as he knew had no reason to be near 5th and Fiske Sunday night at 11pm.
Allison and Gibbons worked together at Icon, a metal fabrication facility in Spokane. On Monday, they made a Facebook post pleading for anyone with any information to call Spokane Police:
"Jason Allison, a true friend and Icon family member, was taken from us last night. If anyone has any information about his death, please contact the Spokane Police. Jason, you will be forever missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family."
Gibbons told KHQ, "You know, it's breaking my heart and he's just a friend of mine. I can only imagine what his girls are going through. Or his mom."