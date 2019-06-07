Coeur d'Alene- Summer is here and so i camping season. Here are some friendly reminders when it comes to enjoying the outdoors from the Idaho Forest Service.
Fire Safety: When camping bring a shovel and a bucket to extinguish campfires. Never leave a campfire unattended. When leaving a campsite, make sure all fires are DEAD OUT before leaving.
Motorized Trails: Free motor vehicle use maps can be found online. Driving motor vehicles off route is prohibited. It is the driver's responsibility to know the routes and avoid causing or increasing resource damage.
Burned Areas: Avoid walking near burned trees as snags and limbs can easily dislodge and stump holes and burned root systems can lead to falls.
Wildlife: Be aware of your surrounds and the types of animals that may be in the area. Ensure you know what to do when you encounter wildlife.
Stay Limit: Remember to follow the 14-day stay limit and clean-up camp before leaving.
Food Storage: Store food in hard-sided vehicles or bear-proof containers. Bonners Ferry, Priest Lake, and parts of the Sandpoint Ranger District have food storage requirements in place.
Fireworks: Fireworks, including the possession of fireworks is prohibited regardless of weather or holidays. Exploding targets or other devices are prohibited. Shooting live trees or leaving behind trash is also prohibited.
For more information on the Idaho Panhandle National Forest visit their website here.