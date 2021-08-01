UPDATE: AUGUST 1
A slew of Facebook posts and a GoFundMe campaign point to former Shadle Park High School track-star Jakobe Ford as the victim in Saturday night's deadly shooting.
The post from Ford's aunt was one of many sending thoughts and prayers to him and his family.
The GoFundMe page, set up by Ford's sister, asks for help from the community to lighten the financial load of Ford's funeral on his mother's behalf.
Ford leaves behind a 3-year-old son and a large, loving family, according to the GoFundMe.
During his years at Shadle Park High School, Ford become the all-time record holder in all three jump events. His name remains atop their Jump Hall of Fame.
USATF Hershey Junior Olympics triple gold medalist, Ford was named USATF youth athlete of the year in 2017. He became the first athlete since 1967 to win the jumps triple crown.
👑👑👑— Texas Tech Track & Field (@TexasTechTF) July 31, 2017
That's right... newcomer Jakobe Ford took the triple crown at the USATF Junior Olympics! First time since 1⃣9⃣6⃣7⃣ #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/fh8ri5qXN5
In 2018, Ford broke Everett Community College's all-time high jump record as a freshman. At the time, he was close to breaking records in the triple and long jump events as well.
Ford had recently signed with Trident Sports Management as a professional track athlete. According to a tweet from NDN Sports, he was planning to compete internationally.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A shooting left one man dead in downtown Spokane Saturday night.
Spokane Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of W. Sprague Avenue, near the intersection of Sprague and Washington.
One person, only described by police as an adult man, was shot and killed. Spokane Police say another person was detained.
No one else is outstanding, according to SPD.
The area of Sprague and Washington will be closed off for several hours while police investigate the shooting.
This article will be updated with more information at a later date.