SPOKANE, Wash. - In January, a South Hill man was hit and killed by a car on his way home from work. When the community learned it was Andrew Vathis, a well-known clerk at Albertsons, his death broke thousands of hearts. How many lives can one man touch? For Andrew Vathis, it was customers, fellow sports fans, fire fighters, or anyone he got the chance to say hi to.
"People do not want to forget about Andrew, they want his memory to live forever," Rick Chase said.
Chase worked at Albertsons with Andrew, and even after Chase left the store, he couldn't leave Andrew.
"He used to call me at least 3-5 times a day. I kind of miss one call a day, hearing his voice, seeing him around, all the stuff, he was just a wonderful human being," Chase said.
Near 57th and Regal, where Andrew was hit, his mother saw what the community made for her son, "Andrew's Crossing." A crosswalk dedicated to his memory.
But that wasn't all, a memorial was put outside Albertsons, as a reminder to everyone to live like Andrew, filled with love. The parking lot street leading into the grocery store was also unveiled as "Andrew's Way." And since giving back was what Andrew was all about, Albertsons started a food drive in his name as well.
Friends of Andrew said his disabilities were only a small part of the man he was. Rather, he was a man who loved God, family, sports, and his South Hill community.
"When you have 1,100 people come to a memorial, and everybody knew him, you and I could only wish we had half that in our lifetime," Chase said.