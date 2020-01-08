While the Shoshone County Coroner has not yet released the names of the two people who died in Silver Mountain’s avalanche, friends and family are sharing their memories.
One of the men who reportedly died is a man named Carl Humphreys. According to his Facebook page, Humphreys is a graduate of Central Valley High School and studies at Eastern Washington University. He’s an avid skier and rafter, with videos and pictures on his page dedicated to his outdoor adventures.
In a public post, one friend shared this message:
“I heard some really sad news yesterday, and I was going to wait until the press announced it but I've been thinking about it all day. Yesterday two people were lost in an avalanche at Silver Mountain, one of them was a good family friend. Carl and my daddy went to high school together and he's been around my whole life. He was the definition of the word cool, he would surf off the wake from his boat and he had a hot tub and played with potato guns and threw poker parties. He had this booming California-esque voice that I absolutely loved. My family and friends have been so supportive of my art, but at functions when I felt more invisible he would burst through the doors and would love me up with praise. Nicest guy in the whole world and so free-spirited, he knew the importance of having fun and I wish more of us knew what he knew. We're all better for knowing him. Thank you uncle Carl. 🖤”
