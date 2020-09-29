UPDATE: SEPT. 29, 5:50 P.M.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Friends and family have reported that a Clarkston man who had previously been reported missing was found safe.
While official word has not come from authorities, multiple parties reached out to KHQ saying that 89-year-old William Moore was found on Monday, Sept. 28.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Authorities have activated a Silver Alert for a Clarkston man who was heading to Spokane but did not arrive.
According to the Asotin County Sheriff's Office, 89-year-old William Moore left his home at 1121 Liberty Circle in Clarkston on Saturday, Sept. 26, at approximately 1:00 p.m. to head to Spokane.
Moore is described as a white man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 180 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black veteran hat, a button-up shirt and blue jeans.
Moore suffers from dementia and is driving a green 1998 regular cab Dodge Ram pickup truck with Washington registration C08112J.
