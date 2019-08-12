"I'll be there for you," even after 25 years. The iconic show, Friends is celebrating a big milestone by heading to the big screen.
Fathom Events will be bringing 12 episodes of the sitcom to theaters during the three-day event September 23, September 28 and October 2.
According to Entertainment Weekly, more than 1,000 theaters across the country will feature four episodes per night. Each screening will also feature exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content.
Tickets go on sale for the event, called "The One With The Anniversary," on August 16, 2019.