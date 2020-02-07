SPOKANE, Wash. - Friends of Adam England, a Central Valley High School student who was hit by a car on Tuesday, are showing their support for him and his family.
Idaho State Police said England was traveling on I-90 when he got into a minor crash and hit a barrier. He then got out of his car and was then hit by another car.
England was transferred to Haborview Medical Center in critical condition on Wednesday, February 5.
England's friends described him as the life of the party, a jokester and the nicest person in the room.
"He is the type of person that everyone wants to be around," said Ethan Downing, England's friend.
Jacob Ballard, another of England's friends, said they received some good news on Friday, that England was responding to commands and opened his eyes.
"Miracles happen, and this is proof of that," Ballard said.
Students are planning a county-wide Wear Blue day for England on Tuesday, February 11 to show support for him and his family.
There is a GoFundMe set up for the family to help with hospital expenses, which can be found HERE.
