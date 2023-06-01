SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are looking for indoor, outdoor, nonedible, and even edible plants the Friends of Manito plant sale is the place for you.
 
The Friends of Manito will be hosting their 28th annual plant sale where thousands of plants will be for sale.
 
This event only happens two times a year. They have raised nearly $1 million for Manito Park projects since they started 28 years ago. 
 
The sale will take place on Saturday, June 3 from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. They have pictures of plants that will be for sale on their website The Friends of Manito. They are expecting a large turn out this year!

