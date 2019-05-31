The Friends of Manito are preparing for their spring plant sale on Saturday.
Sale organizers say this year’s sale will include sun, shade, vines, edibles, shrubs and tropical plants. The proceeds will help fund projects in Manito Park. Previous sales have contributed to new fences and sprinkler systems for the park.
Co-coordinator Gabi Tilley says some of the plants aren’t blooming yet, and she has to encourage people to take a chance on them. One of her favorite parts is seeing those people again.
“They come back a few years later or the following year and they say, ‘look here it is’ and they show me a picture,” Tilley said. “They are so happy because I directed them to the right plant and they just love it.”
Tilley says shoppers will need to arrive early if they want a particular plant. She says this year’s sale will feature more plants overall, but less of each individual type of plant.
The sale will begin on Saturday, June 1 at 8 a.m. at Manito Park. Shoppers who sign up for a year long Friends of Manito membership will receive a discount on their purchase. The membership is $25 and applications will be available at the sale.