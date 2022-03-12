SPOKANE, Wash. - Are you all out of books to read? Or maybe you're looking for more great selections to add to your long list of books to-read that you promise you'll work through eventually? (No shame, we've all been there.)
Then get ready, because the Friends of the Library is hosting a three day book sale beginning on Wednesday, April 7 at the Shadle Park Library!
- April 7 (Member Presale)*: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
- April 8: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- April 9: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday is reserved for Friends of the Library members, who will get the chance to browse the shelves ahead of the public sale. Learn more here. The sale is open to everyone April 8 and 9.
Books at the sale can be priced as low as $1! On Saturday, you can buy a bag of books for just $3, or a box of books for $6. What a steal!
Proceeds from the event go towards the Friends of the Spokane Public Library, an all-volunteer group dedicated to funding special projects for the library, such as the summer reading program, purchasing new equipment, and support staff training. The group provides over $40,000 in funding for the libraries annually!
Studious shoppers are encouraged to bring their own bags for their book haul.
You can keep an eye on upcoming events, including other book sales, by visiting the Spokane Public Library event page!