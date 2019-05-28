WALLACE - A somber day in the Silver Valley as students return to class Tuesday at Wallace High School, grief counselors were there as well.
The 18-year-old, who had just graduated high school, Colten Holzheu was killed in a car crash over the weekend.
“I don't think anyone is really believing that it's true,” Iyana King said.
Iyana was close with Colten.
She says they spent every moment together and that the loss of Colten still hasn’t registered.
According to the Idaho State Police, Holzheu was thrown from the passenger seat of a 2001 Toyato Echo after it collided with the guardrail Saturday night.
Troopers say they are investigating the crash as distracted driving related after evidence of lit fireworks were found inside.
“He left my house," Colton Smith said, “I was standing there next to the scanner talking to my uncle on the phone, hoping it wasn't him."
Smith was another close friend.
Smith will share stories Tuesday night at a candlelight vigil to remember a life taken too soon.
“He was a good friend to many," Smith said, "the kid had a heart and soul unlike anyone else I had ever seen in my entire life.”
“He was a natural born leader on and off the football field."