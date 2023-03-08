SPOKANE, Wash. - The death of a local carpenter after a collapse at the Spokane Tribes Casino hotel construction site on Tuesday has sent shockwaves through the local trades worker community.
Ana Vetter was identified as the victim on Wednesday.
"She was a go-getter, she really got in there," said Vetter's carpenter colleague Missy Barnaby. "I didn't see any fear in her."
Barnaby first met Vetter at a 2018 conference in Seattle, and immediately felt a connection.
"When I first met her, she wasn't a stranger, she was instantly a sister," Barnaby said.
They ended up working together–albeit on different teams–years later on the job site in Airway Heights, and Barnaby wasn't too far away when tragedy struck on Tuesday morning.
"I remember the yelling, the 'call 9-1-1, call 9-1-1,'" Barnaby said through tears.
When her foreman told her Vetter was the victim, Barnaby said, "my heart just sunk. She was so young."
Tony Edwards is a lead representative with Carpenters Local Union 59. He said everyone feels Vetter's loss, and they're working on connecting her family with resources and benefits, and members with counseling.
"You never know when it'll be your last, the work we do is dangerous," Edwards said. "We are family, we are a union family. We spend as much time–sometimes more time–with our co-workers than we do with our own family."
Edwards said Vetter had just moved to Spokane and was just at the union hall late last week volunteering her time.
"She always showed up," Edwards said. "She was a good mentor, good listener and just really wanted to be involved."
It'll understandably be hard for the crew at the construction site to return to work when it eventually resumes, but Barnaby said she's determined to finish what she started–to honor her friend and colleague.
"The only way we can get through this is by getting through it together, and it's going to be tough," Barnaby said. "Keep moving forward, keep building our dream."
A vigil will be held at the Carpenters Union Local 59 building at 127 East Augusta Avenue in Spokane at 5 p.m. on Thursday evening.
The Spokane Tradeswomen will be marching in Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade with a poster of Vitter, so she'll be marching alongside them.