I'll be there for you.……. Just not on Netflix anymore.
"Friends" will officially leave the streaming platform Netflix in 2020.
"The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye," Netflix said in a tweet. "We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang."
Friends will be exclusively streamed on WarnerMedia's streaming service "HBO Max."
HBO Max will include shows and movies from Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and other content providers.
The service is expected to launch in beta later in 2019. A potential subscription cost has not been announced.
Netflix will eventually lose their top two most-streamed programs, as The Office and Friends ranked first and second last year, according to Nielsen data.