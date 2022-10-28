Halloween is upon us once again, bringing a whole host of events throughout the weekend to enjoy. From spine-chilling spooks to kid-friendly trick-or-trunks, there's plenty of festive fun to be had!
Family events
Trick-or-Treat Practice Party! - Saturday. Hosted by the ISAAC Foundation, open to family, friends, and those affected by autism. Different doors and levels of "scary" and distractions. Practice knocking on doors and trick-or-treating.
The Monumental Halloween Cover Show - Friday. Costumes encouraged! The Big Dipper: 171 S. Washington St., Spokane
Haunted Halloween Brunch Buffet - Saturday. Spokane Club Member Event. Guests welcome, reservations online. 1002 W. Riverside Ave.
Jack-o'-Lantern Jamboree - Saturday. Osprey Restaurant: 700 N. Division St., Spokane
Haunted Historical Tour & Supper - Saturday. Speakeasy Supper Club, Commellini Estate: 14715 N Dartford Dr, Spokane
Spo-Candy Crawl - Saturday. Downtown Spokane at the Numerica Skate Ribbon
Spooky Storytime & Scavenger Hunt! - Saturday. Auntie's Bookstore: 402 W. Main Ave., Spokane
Yoga by the Park - Saturday. Corbin Senior Activity Center: 827 W Cleveland Ave., Spokane
The Halloween Spooktacular - Saturday. LaserMaxx: 202 W. 2nd Ave., Spokane
Spooktacular: Ghouls Just Wanna Shop! - Saturday. Rebel Junk Markets: 2424 N. 4th St., Coeur d'Alene
5th Annual Witches Ball - Saturday. O.A.W Trading at Old Apple Warehouse: 130 E. 3rd Ave., Kettle Falls
Hip Hop Halloween Workshop - Saturday. Sandra's Studio of Dance, Ages 7-12: 304 W. 7th Ave., Spokane
Kids Halloween Party - Saturday. Spokane Aerie 2, Fraternal Order of the Eagle: 6410 N. Lidgerwood St., Spokane
Children's Halloween Party + Lunch - Saturday. Spokane Valley Eagles Aerie: 16801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley
Día de los Muertos - Sunday. Hazen & Jager Valley Funeral Home: 1306 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley
Haunted Shoothouse - Sat. and Sun. Fight your way through the shoothouse against undead role players. Defensive Action Center: 3370 N. Atlas Rd., Coeur d'Alene
October Carnival - Monday. Airway Heights Baptist Church: 12322 W. Sunset Hwy., Airway Heights
Super Food Drive for Sojourners' Alliance! - Monday. Moscow Food Co-op: 121 E. 5th St., Moscow
Halloween at the Carousel - Monday. Coeur d'Alene City Park: 439 W Fort Grounds Dr, Coeur D'Alene
KRCC Halloween Fun - Monday. Kootenai Recovery Community Center: 1621 N. 3rd St., Coeur d'Alene
Halloween Scavenger Hunt - Monday. Priest Lake Public Library: 28769 Highway 57, Priest River
Spooky Trail Tales - Monday. Garfield Washington Library: 109 3rd St, Garfield
Fall Festivals
Fairwinds Annual Harvest Party - Saturday. 520 E. Holland Ave., Spokane
S.A.F.E. Fall Festival - Saturday. Riverfront Park, Spokane
Pumpkin Patch & Fall Fest - Through Sunday. 412 S Keen Rd, Medical Lake
Inspiration Haunted FallFest - Through Monday. 3621 E. Springfield Ave., Spokane
Howl-O-Ween - Saturday. Family friendly party. Beard contest, crafts, costume contest, and more. 19011 E. Cataldo Ave., Spokane Valley
Siemers Farm Harvest Festival - Through Sunday. Hosted by Spokane renaissance Faire: 11125 E Day Mt Spokane Rd, Mead
Fall Festival - Saturday. Christ the Redeemer Church: 1523 W Mallon Ave, Spokane
Re*Imagine Medical Lake's Annual Fall Festival - Saturday. Medical Lake High School: 200 E. Barker St., Medical Lake
ONE* North Fall Fest - Monday. ONE North: 6311 E Mt Spokane Park Dr, Mead
Fall Fest - Monday. Kootenai County Fairgrounds: 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d'Alene
Costume Contests and Events
Friday
Moscow Axe Throwing Costume Contest - Friday through Monday. Moscow Axe Throwing: 310 W. 3rd St., Moscow
Bottle Bay Brewing Costume Contest - Through Monday. 503 1/2 E. 30th Ave., Spokane
Adult Halloween Ball - Spokane Club Member Event, guests welcome. Reservations online. 1002 W. Riverside Ave., Spokane
Saturday
Corbin Park Witches Ride - Don your best witching regalia and get out your broom-cycle! Witches, warlocks, and costumes of all kinds welcome! Will meet at Corbin Park and descend on the North Monroe Business District. Corbin Park: 501 W. Park Pl., Spokane
Happy Halloweenie Costume Contest/Potluck - Dachshund Rescue NW: 8717 N. Brooks Rd., Spokane
Halloween Cosplay Contest Spook-Tacular - The Comic Book Shop Northtown: 4750 N. Division St., Spokane
2nd Annual Costume Contest - Adorkable Flowers & Gifts: 1326 N. Liberty Lake Rd., Liberty Lake
Ghoul Bash 2022 - Lucky You Lounge: 1801 W. Sunset Blvd.
Ghost Ball 2022 - Spokane Convention Center: 322 N. Spokane Falls Ct., Spokane
Halloweenie Party! - 21+ event. GLOBE Bar + Kitchen: 204 N. Division St.
5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl - 21+ event. Fast Eddies Bar and Grill: 1 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., Spokane
Annual Halloween Party-Fundraiser Kick off - Theme: Monster Mash! Kings Bar and Grill: 3015 E. Mission Ave., Spokane
Stockwells Costume Contest - Stockwell's Chill n Grill: 3319 N. Argonne Rd., Spokane Valley
Monday
Halloween Costume Contest! - Doggyland Daycare: 10021 E. Knox Ave., Spokane Valley
Halloween Costume Party & Chili Cook-off - CENTURY 21 Beutler & Associates: 101 W. North River Dr., Spokane
Trunk-or-Treats
NOTE: Many trunk-or-treats are hosted by groups or schools and open to kids within the community, but some encourage the public to join in. Be sure to check with the event hosts if you're unsure!
Friday
American Indian Community Center - 1025 W. Indiana Ave.
Trentwood Elementary - 14701 E. Wellesley Ave., Spokane Valley
City of Hayden - Hayden Meadow Elementary: 900 e. Hayden Ave., Hayden
Soul Patrol Ministry - 3117 E. Olympic Ave., Spokane
St. Matthew Lutheran Church and School - 6917 N. Country Homes Blvd.
Saturday
SCC Adult Basic Education - 231 N. Monroe St., Spokane
Drive Thru Halloween Candy - 9809 E. Greenbluff Rd., Colbert
Spokane Valley Church of the Nazarene - 15515 E. 20th Ave. Spokane Valley
Opportunity Presbyterian Church - 202 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley
Sunday
Westgate Christian Church - 7111 N. Nine Mile Rd., Spokane
Audubon Park United Methodist Church - 3908 N. Driscoll Blvd., Spokane
Valley Real Life - 1831 S. Barker Rd. #9762, Spokane Valley
Monday
Trunk or Treat 2022 with Spokane County Sheriff's Office - Sun City Church: 10920 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane
Halloween Party - Spokane Pediatric Dentistry: 6501 N. Cedar Rd., Spokane
Trunk 'r Treat - Spokane First: 828 W. Indiana Ave., Spokane
Trick or Treat at Northtown Mall - Beyoutiful Bath Bombs & More: 4750 N. Division St., Ste. 1144, Spokane
Loon Lake Public Library Trunk or Treat - Friends of Loon Lake Library + New Beginnings Church: 4008 Cedar St., Look Lake
Valley Plaza Trunk or Treat - 13216 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley
Trick or Treat Haunted House - Eagles Lodge Moscow: 123 N. Main St., Moscow
Trunk or Treat - Sunset Elementary: 12824 W. 12th Ave., Airway Heights
Women of Steel Trunk or Treat - USWA at Union Hall: 14015 E. Trent, Spokane Valley
Trunk Or Treat - Covenant United Methodist Church: 15515 N. Gleneden Dr., Spokane
Candy Walk - Sandpoitnt Shopping District
Cheney Conoco Trunk or Treat - Conoco: 2654 1st St., Cheney
4th Annual Trunk or Treat - Adelo's Pizza - 8801 N. Indian Trail, Spokane
Trick or Treat Halloween - Monday. Candy and an outdoor scavenger hunt! The Renaissance at Coeur d'Alene - Assisted Living Community: 2772 W. Avante Loop, Coeur d'Alene
Trick or Treat in the Hall - Post Falls City Hall: 408 N Spokane St, Post Falls
Trunk or Treat - Spangle Foods Country Store: 315 W. Jennings Rd, Spangle