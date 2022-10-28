Spooky Halloween

Giant Halloween skeletons dominate the front yard in Spokane’s Browne’s Addition, Oct. 2021. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Halloween is upon us once again, bringing a whole host of events throughout the weekend to enjoy. From spine-chilling spooks to kid-friendly trick-or-trunks, there's plenty of festive fun to be had!

Family events

Trick-or-Treat Practice Party! - Saturday. Hosted by the ISAAC Foundation, open to family, friends, and those affected by autism. Different doors and levels of "scary" and distractions. Practice knocking on doors and trick-or-treating. 

The Monumental Halloween Cover Show - Friday. Costumes encouraged! The Big Dipper: 171 S. Washington St., Spokane

Haunted Halloween Brunch Buffet - Saturday. Spokane Club Member Event. Guests welcome, reservations online. 1002 W. Riverside Ave.

Jack-o'-Lantern Jamboree - Saturday. Osprey Restaurant: 700 N. Division St., Spokane

Haunted Historical Tour & Supper - Saturday. Speakeasy Supper Club, Commellini Estate: 14715 N Dartford Dr, Spokane

Spo-Candy Crawl - Saturday. Downtown Spokane at the Numerica Skate Ribbon

Spooky Storytime & Scavenger Hunt! - Saturday. Auntie's Bookstore: 402 W. Main Ave., Spokane

Yoga by the Park - Saturday. Corbin Senior Activity Center: 827 W Cleveland Ave., Spokane

The Halloween Spooktacular - Saturday. LaserMaxx: 202 W. 2nd Ave., Spokane

Spooktacular: Ghouls Just Wanna Shop! - Saturday. Rebel Junk Markets: 2424 N. 4th St., Coeur d'Alene

5th Annual Witches Ball - Saturday. O.A.W Trading at Old Apple Warehouse: 130 E. 3rd Ave., Kettle Falls

Hip Hop Halloween Workshop - Saturday. Sandra's Studio of Dance, Ages 7-12: 304 W. 7th Ave., Spokane

Kids Halloween Party - Saturday. Spokane Aerie 2, Fraternal Order of the Eagle: 6410 N. Lidgerwood St., Spokane

Children's Halloween Party + Lunch - Saturday. Spokane Valley Eagles Aerie: 16801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley

Día de los Muertos - Sunday. Hazen & Jager Valley Funeral Home: 1306 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley

Haunted Shoothouse - Sat. and Sun. Fight your way through the shoothouse against undead role players. Defensive Action Center: 3370 N. Atlas Rd., Coeur d'Alene

October Carnival - Monday. Airway Heights Baptist Church: 12322 W. Sunset Hwy., Airway Heights

Super Food Drive for Sojourners' Alliance! - Monday. Moscow Food Co-op: 121 E. 5th St., Moscow

Halloween at the Carousel - Monday. Coeur d'Alene City Park: 439 W Fort Grounds Dr, Coeur D'Alene

KRCC Halloween Fun - Monday. Kootenai Recovery Community Center: 1621 N. 3rd St., Coeur d'Alene

Halloween Scavenger Hunt - Monday. Priest Lake Public Library: 28769 Highway 57, Priest River

Spooky Trail Tales - Monday. Garfield Washington Library: 109 3rd St, Garfield

Fall Festivals

Fairwinds Annual Harvest Party - Saturday. 520 E. Holland Ave., Spokane

S.A.F.E. Fall Festival - Saturday. Riverfront Park, Spokane

Pumpkin Patch & Fall Fest - Through Sunday. 412 S Keen Rd, Medical Lake

Inspiration Haunted FallFest - Through Monday. 3621 E. Springfield Ave., Spokane

Howl-O-Ween - Saturday. Family friendly party. Beard contest, crafts, costume contest, and more. 19011 E. Cataldo Ave., Spokane Valley

Siemers Farm Harvest Festival - Through Sunday. Hosted by Spokane renaissance Faire: 11125 E Day Mt Spokane Rd, Mead

Fall Festival - Saturday. Christ the Redeemer Church: 1523 W Mallon Ave, Spokane

Re*Imagine Medical Lake's Annual Fall Festival - Saturday. Medical Lake High School: 200 E. Barker St., Medical Lake

ONE* North Fall Fest - Monday. ONE North: 6311 E Mt Spokane Park Dr, Mead

Fall Fest - Monday. Kootenai County Fairgrounds: 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d'Alene

Costume Contests and Events

Friday

Moscow Axe Throwing Costume Contest - Friday through Monday. Moscow Axe Throwing: 310 W. 3rd St., Moscow

Bottle Bay Brewing Costume Contest - Through Monday. 503 1/2 E. 30th Ave., Spokane

Adult Halloween Ball - Spokane Club Member Event, guests welcome. Reservations online. 1002 W. Riverside Ave., Spokane

Saturday

Corbin Park Witches Ride - Don your best witching regalia and get out your broom-cycle! Witches, warlocks, and costumes of all kinds welcome! Will meet at Corbin Park and descend on the North Monroe Business District. Corbin Park: 501 W. Park Pl., Spokane

Happy Halloweenie Costume Contest/Potluck - Dachshund Rescue NW: 8717 N. Brooks Rd., Spokane

Halloween Cosplay Contest Spook-Tacular - The Comic Book Shop Northtown: 4750 N. Division St., Spokane

2nd Annual Costume Contest - Adorkable Flowers & Gifts: 1326 N. Liberty Lake Rd., Liberty Lake

Ghoul Bash 2022 - Lucky You Lounge: 1801 W. Sunset Blvd.

Ghost Ball 2022 - Spokane Convention Center: 322 N. Spokane Falls Ct., Spokane

Halloweenie Party! - 21+ event. GLOBE Bar + Kitchen: 204 N. Division St.

5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl - 21+ event. Fast Eddies Bar and Grill: 1 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., Spokane 

Annual Halloween Party-Fundraiser Kick off - Theme: Monster Mash! Kings Bar and Grill: 3015 E. Mission Ave., Spokane

Stockwells Costume Contest - Stockwell's Chill n Grill: 3319 N. Argonne Rd., Spokane Valley

Monday

Halloween Costume Contest! - Doggyland Daycare: 10021 E. Knox Ave., Spokane Valley

Halloween Costume Party & Chili Cook-off - CENTURY 21 Beutler & Associates: 101 W. North River Dr., Spokane

Trunk-or-Treats

NOTE: Many trunk-or-treats are hosted by groups or schools and open to kids within the community, but some encourage the public to join in. Be sure to check with the event hosts if you're unsure!

Friday

American Indian Community Center - 1025 W. Indiana Ave. 

Trentwood Elementary - 14701 E. Wellesley Ave., Spokane Valley

City of Hayden - Hayden Meadow Elementary: 900 e. Hayden Ave., Hayden

Soul Patrol Ministry - 3117 E. Olympic Ave., Spokane

St. Matthew Lutheran Church and School - 6917 N. Country Homes Blvd.

Saturday 

SCC Adult Basic Education - 231 N. Monroe St., Spokane

Drive Thru Halloween Candy - 9809 E. Greenbluff Rd., Colbert 

Spokane Valley Church of the Nazarene - 15515 E. 20th Ave. Spokane Valley

Opportunity Presbyterian Church - 202 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley

Sunday

Westgate Christian Church - 7111 N. Nine Mile Rd., Spokane

Audubon Park United Methodist Church - 3908 N. Driscoll Blvd., Spokane

Valley Real Life - 1831 S. Barker Rd. #9762, Spokane Valley

Monday

Trunk or Treat 2022 with Spokane County Sheriff's Office - Sun City Church: 10920 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane

Halloween Party - Spokane Pediatric Dentistry: 6501 N. Cedar Rd., Spokane

Trunk 'r Treat - Spokane First: 828 W. Indiana Ave., Spokane

Trick or Treat at Northtown Mall - Beyoutiful Bath Bombs & More: 4750 N. Division St., Ste. 1144, Spokane

Loon Lake Public Library Trunk or Treat - Friends of Loon Lake Library + New Beginnings Church: 4008 Cedar St., Look Lake

Valley Plaza Trunk or Treat - 13216 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley

Trick or Treat Haunted House - Eagles Lodge Moscow: 123 N. Main St., Moscow

Trunk or Treat - Sunset Elementary: 12824 W. 12th Ave., Airway Heights

Women of Steel Trunk or Treat - USWA at Union Hall: 14015 E. Trent, Spokane Valley

Trunk Or Treat - Covenant United Methodist Church: 15515 N. Gleneden Dr., Spokane

Candy Walk - Sandpoitnt Shopping District

Cheney Conoco Trunk or Treat - Conoco: 2654 1st St., Cheney

4th Annual Trunk or Treat - Adelo's Pizza - 8801 N. Indian Trail, Spokane

Trick or Treat Halloween - Monday. Candy and an outdoor scavenger hunt! The Renaissance at Coeur d'Alene - Assisted Living Community: 2772 W. Avante Loop, Coeur d'Alene

Trick or Treat in the Hall - Post Falls City Hall: 408 N Spokane St, Post Falls

Trunk or Treat - Spangle Foods Country Store: 315 W. Jennings Rd, Spangle

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!