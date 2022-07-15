SPOKANE, Wash. - "The community supports us, so we'll support them." 
 
Right off of Northwest Blvd. sits Mama's Take and Bake Dinners, a small local business that started less than a year ago.
 
"Seven months," clarified the owner, Jeff Crutchfield 
 
Now this small local business is giving free lunches to kids over the summer, but this isn't the first time they've helped the community.
 
Run by the Crutchfields, it was a plan which started after the pandemic took everything from them.
 
"Our former line of employment, when the pandemic hit—it was gone. It was never coming back," he explained.
 
Jeff Crutchfield hasn't had the easiest life.
 
"My wife and I, we were homeless a while ago, and we know how hard it is to get back on your feet."
 
Knowing that so many people are struggling in our city, Jeff and his wife created Mama's Take and Bake Dinners to give back in any manner they can.
 
"So, we just started saving up," he said. "We just started slowly buying our equipment. It was used, so we'd buy it, fix it up, get it running good."
 
The cost of running and operating the building remains low, and what profit he does have goes back into the community.
 
"With a good enough plan, we're able to help the community back," he said.
 
In December, they reached out help the most vulnerable. They took enough materials to keep 300 people without a home warm and fed.
 
"We set our funds aside after our second weekend of being open to go help the homeless who were suffering from the cold," he said.
 
And in January, they set aside funds to help domestic violence victims.
 
"Whether it's a hotel or a fast ride out of town."
 
On Memorial Day weekend, they fed over 100 veterans. 
 
And now, they are giving kids free lunches all summer. Originally, the goal was to make lunches for 50 kids twice a week.
 
"The first day it was over 150," Catchfield recalled.
 
And in two-and-a-half weeks of the program, "We counted over 1700," he said.
 
For Jeff, he says it's not about the money and never has been. "When I see the smile on these little kids' faces, it makes it worth it."
 
It's about making the community better, one smile at a time.
 
"You ever watch that show 'My Name Is Earl?' I'm Earl. I got a lot of giving to do, and I'm doing it," he said.
 
This program is running all summer from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 2-6 p.m. on Saturdays.
 
Jeff is looking to open up a second storefront in the coming months and will continue to help support the Spokane community.
 
If you want to help out, visit the GoFundMe page HERE!

