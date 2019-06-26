From living on the streets, to playing on them at Hoopfest; One Spokane man's story of recovery

SPOKANE, Wash. - Five years ago, Kevin and Jessaca Schmieder were addicted to drugs and living on a playground.
Every morning, the couple said the only thing that mattered was drugs, and each other. The two lived in constant fear, until one day, Kevin said he couldn't bear to see the pain in his wife's eyes another day.
The two started separate recovery programs at Union Gospel Mission, and over a year later, were reunited again. Their relationship used to revolve around addiction, but now, they stay clean, to stay together.
But Kevin had another addiction, a love for sports. Kevin was playing basketball in 2015, when Blessings Under the Bridge walked by and noticed, he's got the moves. So, the non-profit started their first Hoopfest team, "Hoops for the Homeless".
After years of being a player, Kevin now gets to be a sponsor. He's started his own flooring business, Against the Grain Hardwood Floors, and he said it's taken off. This year he was able to buy his team's shirts and gear, giving back to Blessings Under the Bridge, after they gave so much to him.
Kevin said he can't believe it's been five years since his life was turned around, but he never looks back, and would rather help his “Hoops for the Homeless" teammates look forward instead.