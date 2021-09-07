From Spokane to Los Angeles: How Maya Samaha entered the world of modeling

SPOKANE, Wash. - We know a picture says 1,000 words, but when you're the one in the photos, what words do you want to convey?
Maya Samaha grew up in Spokane, attended a local Catholic school and graduated from Mead High School. The thing is, you've probably seen her in advertisements. However, back in 2012, she never imagined she'd be where she is today.
Even though throughout school she was into the arts and being creative, in school she wasn't sure where life would take her.
“You know I have had 1 million jobs, I was a waitress for five years, I did coat check, I was a lifeguard, I was a janitor,” Samaha said. “I did 1 million jobs that have taught me a lot about how to get where I am today.”
Today, Samaha's journey has landed her in Los Angeles, California after spending time in Seattle.
“I knew I was never going to be able to have normal 9-to-5 job,” Samaha said. “I just knew with the way my brain works, that was not going to work for me.”
Samaha said her goal was to find a job that would let her be herself and channel her creative energy. She worked as a hair stylist in Seattle for many years, all while creating art on the side. She also did some modeling on the side, but four years ago her ex pushed to to take the full-time plunge into modeling.
“She was like, 'we should move to L.A. and I was like… no I cant do that,'” Samaha said. “I was afraid.”
She ended up following her ex and starting a live in Lose Angeles, exchanging the mountains of the Pacific Northwest for skyscrapers in the big city. Samaha comes from a multi-cultural background and is Lebanese and identifies with the Queer community. She said there's definitely a stigma within the modeling world that you have to act, be and look a certain way.
“I went into an open call in L.A. and my agency now, knew as soon as I walked in [they wanted me] the agent was like 'yes,' and I was like in total shock and denial,” Samaha said. “I couldn’t comprehend because I had been told no so many times.”
Samaha worked for months as an independent model, but only days after getting signed, her career took off.
“That week the very first job I did as a signed model was for Nike,” Samaha said.
The campaign was a gender-fluid campaign for Nike which Samaha said was somethings she was proud to be a part of.
Since then, Samaha has gone on to work with countless celebrities and multi-billion dollar corporations, like Lil Nas X, Target and most recently Amazon.
Samaha thinks the reason these companies are attracted to her is because she’s an true to herself and doesn’t try to be something or someone she’s not.
“I refuse to be anything else except for authentically who I am,” Samaha said. “That’s why I’m here now that’s how I’ve gotten myself this far being unapologetically who I am.”
As Samaha's career starts to take off, she's not sure what's next. It could be hitting the runway, or being in a movie, but whatever it is, she says she knows where she got it from.
“All of it was from my mom,” Samaha said. “My mom was the reason I felt comfortable and confident enough to know that I could do that I can pretty much give most of this credit to my mom.”