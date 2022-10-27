From tent at the fairgrounds to a new multi-million dollar facility, Moscow is getting a new Ice Rink

MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow, Idaho is getting a brand-new ice rink and it’s been 20 years in the making.
What started as a donation jar on a counter, years of patience, and fundraising has turned into several million dollars.
The ribbon-cutting on the new facility took place Wednesday, contractors are still putting the final details and finishing touches on the rink, but the excitement is electric among the skating community as they inch closer to opening day.
*It should be noted that opening day has been pushed back due to the finishing touches, but the goal is to have ice down within the next two weeks.
Emily Viehouser is a skater and coach, she said she’s happy to wait a few more weeks because she sees the reward.
Viehouser has been skating for 13 years, just get it at rinks in Spokane, and says that this is the best skating community she’s been a part of. She has big dreams for her skating career.
“I’m hoping next year to be able to join Disney on ice or holiday on ice,” Viehouser said.
Viehouser skates in Moscow and up until recently their Ice Rink was in an outbuilding at the fairgrounds. She has commuting between Moscow and Coeur d'Alene's ice rink but looks forward to staying close to home to practice.
“I’ll be able to practice here which is great,” Viehouser said “I also coach, so hopefully I’ll be able to get some lessons.”
“For the people that waited 20 years thanks, for your patience for the new customers welcome,” Tony Mangini a board member of the rink said.
Mangini has been on the board for the last seven years and has been instrumental in securing the funds needed for the move from the tent to the building.
“I wanted to make sure that that it was going to be a permanent part of the community,” Mangini said, “because that was always the risk with the old facility it was temporary.”
Temporary no more— Mangini says in total around $7 million was spent with #2 million being donated from the community and sponsors.
Mangini says the impressive part for him was that at the temporary facility there was always a line for public skating, organizations were constantly renting out the arena, and science on ice classes were growing.
He says it’s good for the community because it was keeping kids busy and active and not in trouble, but it also showed that there was a desire for a larger footprint from the ice community.
For years if kids wanted to be active in the sport they could only do so for a few short months in the winter and then would have to commute to Spokane.
The facility removes the commute to Spokane but there is a rich piece of Spokane history tied into this ice rink
“The dashboards were acquired in 2015 from Spokane Arena,” Mangini said.
Mangini explained that the old boards were used at the arena by the Spokane Chiefs and by dozens of performances from Olympians at performances up until 2016.
Now Olympic history and hockey history come together in Moscow, Idaho as puzzle pieces for the next generation of skaters in the Palouse.
For Viehouser, she says with the doors getting ready to be open she’s excited to start a new U.S. Figure Skating club chapter in the area.
“I really want this community to come and skate and I just want them to come and enjoy the rink,” Viehouser said.
You can learn more about learn to skate classes and the ice rink here.
For the last 20 years the Moscow/Pullman community has been fundraising for a brand new Ice Rink. In about a week and half.. that dream that started as a fundraiser with a jar becomes a reality! A new $7 million facility will open! @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/RFHvLv9viH— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) October 27, 2022