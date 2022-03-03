SPOKANE, Wash. - Just four months after a devastating fire destroyed Almira Elementary School, they're not only conquering the court at the State B Tournament, but have a plan in place to reopen an entirely new school by next year.
Many people don't realize that a lot goes on behind the scenes, outside of the court, outside of the tournament. Because for one school playing Thursday, they're dealing with the loss of their very own foundation.
"The day we lost our school it's one of worst days in the history of our town," Jason Evers, Almira's Mayor said.
It's a day most of Almira will never forget.
"I was at work and she called and told me you know mom the school is on fire. I thought to myself they'll get it out by the time I get home. By the time I got home that evening the entire school was up in flames," Corinne Isaak, the Executive Director of the Columbia Basin Foundation and Almira parent said.
Within hours the entire Almira K-8 school was gone, turned to ash. Displacing hundreds of students in this rural town just east of Spokane.
"For these little towns, there are only a few places that we gather and meet and the school's one of the biggest. Losing that building. Losing that history it was terrible," Evers said.
Despite the devastation, the district and its students haven't slowed down but ramped up in the 4 months since the fire.
"They had a plan in place within hours," he said.
The grade school kids moved to the community center and a basement of the local church. The middle school students were bussed to the ACH high school in Coulee City.
"We were busing kids to find the next gym so that kids could have pe time we were housing kids in coulee city. Some of these kids are bussed over 30 miles one way to get to school," Isaak said.
And through it all, ACH is having one of its best years ever for athletics.
"Won a state championship in football, made it to districts in volleyball, we're the number one seed in the state for boys basketball," Evers said.
But now it's time to rebuild and they can't do it alone.
"Today 4 and a half months later we have Garco hired from Spokane to build our new school. We have all but 500,000 dollars that have been raised through our insurance settlement, through grants, and through state funding," Isaak said. "And now through the ACH community, we're asking people if they could pledge one square foot $500 for our school so we can have a CTE (Career and technical education) enrichment and fitness area for our students going forward."
They have portable now set up on the football field which by next week will house the K-5 kids and the week after that the middle school kids will join them.
"We're a small town with a big heart and a bunch of kids that just want to get back into their school building," she said.
If you want to donate or learn more about the Warrior Strong Fund, click here: https://www.columbiabasinfoundation.org/warrior-strong-fund