SPOKANE, Wash. — Frontier Behavioral Health has released today that their chief executive officer has died of respiratory complications.
62-year-old Jeff Thomas was the CEO of FBH in 2012 and he successfully guided the agency through the challenges of healthcare reform and the state's transition to integrated managed care.
“This is devastating news for everyone at FBH and we send our deepest sympathy to Jeff’s family, friends, colleagues and clients,” said Mary Giannini, president of FBH’s board of directors.
Reflective of Thomas' commitment to his clients and staff, FBH will continue uninterrupted. The full board will meet on Aug. 30 to discuss their next steps.
Until then, the agency's executive leadership team will jointly manage daily operations.