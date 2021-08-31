Frost Advisory issued for parts of Eastern Washington and North Idaho

Time to cover up your plants! A frost advisory was issued by the National Weather Service Spokane for parts of Eastern Washington and North Idaho.
Temperatures will be dropping into the low 30s for some areas.
Areas impacted include Colfax, Chewelah, Wallace, Osburn, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Rathdrum, Republic, Eastport, St Maries, Moscow, Bonners Ferry, Kellogg, Tekoa, Uniontown, Mullan, Oakesdale, Kettle Falls, Rockford, Rosalia, Spokane, Sandpoint, Wauconda, Coeur d`Alene, La Crosse, Post Falls, Newport, Davenport, Priest River, Potlatch, Plummer, Genesee, Deer Park, Inchelium, Pullman, Colville, and Pinehurst.