A dry and cool pattern filters in for the first half of our workweek. This will give us frosty and cold mornings accompanied by sunny and mild days. Our next system rolls in on Wednesday bringing rain/snow chances and even cooler weather.
Frosty and cool mornings.
- Jessica Raney Weekend Weather Forecaster
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
43°F
Partly Cloudy
60°F / 43°F
10 PM
42°F
11 PM
40°F
12 AM
39°F
1 AM
39°F
2 AM
38°F
Videos
