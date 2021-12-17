Our next storm is set to arrive overnight Friday into early Saturday morning delivering Heavy mountain snow and a travel nightmare for anyone heading across the mountain passes. All of this snow is AWESOME however for all of our ski resorts!
As of right now it looks like another 1-3" of snow is expected at the valley floors by Saturday morning, before warmer temperatures transition that snow to a rain/snow mix and finally just rain by Saturday afternoon.
We will continue to see unsettled weather and cooling temperatures into next week, with several chances for snow as we head closer to Christmas eve.