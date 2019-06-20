WASHINGTON - A recall has been issued for a brand of frozen avocado chunks that could potentially be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
The product was distributed in several states including Idaho and Washington.
Nature's Touch Frozen Foods West issued the voluntary recall of Signature Select Avocado Chunks with a best before date of October 11, 20. The recall was based on precautionary measures after the FDA found a positive result of listeria monocytogenes in a sample bag of the product.
According to the FDA, listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.
The product was distributed in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, Wyoming, Texas and Utah.
The avocado chunks were then distributed at the following banner stores:
- Albertsons
- Safeway
- Safeway Community Markets
- Carrs-Safeway
- Eagle
- Lucky
- Pak N Save
- Pavilions
- Vons
Consumers who've purchased the product should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
The Nature’s Touch Consumer Service Team will be available to answer any questions by phone at: 1-877-850-2664 between Monday to Friday 9:00 to 1700hrs EST or by email at: info@naturestouch.ca.