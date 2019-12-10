Frozen breakfast burritos recalled due to possible foreign matter

Ruiz Food Products, Inc. is recalling their Frozen Sausage Breakfast Burrito products due to possible contamination from a foreign matter.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the recall effects 3.38-lb. Value Pack, containing 12 individually wrapped, 4.5-oz. “EL MONTEREY Signature BURRITO EGG, SAUSAGE & CHEESE” with a “Best if Used By” date of 01/15/2021 and a lot code of 19288.
The products subject to recall have establishment number “EST 45694."
Around 55,000 pounds of frozen burrito products are recalled.
There have been no reported illnesses but the should still throw the product away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.