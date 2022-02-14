SPOKANE, Wash. — It all started when Durham Bus Services told one mother they have no record of her daughter riding the bus. This, despite her daughter starting to ride the bus back in 2021.
Her daughter gets dropped off and picked up near Coeur d'Alene Park in Browne's Addition. A few weeks ago, Brandy Teilborg called to ask when the bus was going to arrive, Durham told her that there was no record of her daughter riding, even though she had been riding it since December.
"I was concerned because you can't have students in your charge without knowing their allergies or where they get dropped off at," says Teilborg.
When she learned this, Teilborg says she was immediately concerned about her 10-year-old daughter riding the bus.
"I talked with Durham, they said its fine if paperwork isn't there because the drivers know the children—but they have different bus drivers every day because of staffing shortages. There is no way these bus drivers know," she says.
Teilborg claims she called Durham to voice her concerns. "I gave the example of: what if the child gets off at the wrong bus stop? And Durham said once the child steps off the bus, it is no longer their responsibility."
She's just asking for more communication from Durham, Teilborg says.
"If Durham is so understaffed to the point where they can't bus these kids safely, it's time to stop bussing and tell the parents," she insists.
KHQ did reach out to Durham with several questions, and they told us that student information resides with dispatch and routing services. Bus drivers are not provided information on students unless there is what they call 'an outlier.'
Durham also states their responsibility is to transport students to and from their stops and schools in a safe and timely manner.