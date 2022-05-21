The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning consumers to be on the lookout for new wave of scammers exploiting parents during the baby formula shortage, charging exorbitant prices for formula that never arrives.
Desperate parents may turn to third-party sellers to find a supplier of formula. Scammers have taken advantage of this, creating fake websites or profiles to set up a false storefront, using images or logos from well-known brands to create a façade of legitimacy. The prices are incredibly steep, knowing how far parents are willing to go to keep their babies healthy.
Once the orders are placed, however, no package is shipped, and the seller is unreachable.
The FTC recommends purchasers follow these steps before purchasing from an unfamiliar online store:
- Verify the company or product by typing the name in a search engine, along with "review," "complaint," or "scam" to see what other buyers have to say about it.
- Be careful of how you pay. Credit cards often provide the best protection to buyers for products that are never received, but the FTC warns anyone demanding gift cards, money transfer, or cryptocurrency is likely a scammer.
- Know your rights as a consumer. Products ordered online are supposed to ship within the time the ad states, or within 30 days if no time frame is provided. Sellers who can't meet the promised time must provide a revised shipping date with the chance to either cancel, provide a full refund, or accept the new date.
- Check your local resources first. Call your pediatrician to see if they have formula in stock. They may have samples they can provide you. Call other local resources and charities as well. The Washington State Department of Health has a list of resources you can find HERE. The US Department of Health and Human Services also has a list of possible resources HERE. The Spokane Regional Health District has a list of family support and resources on their website HERE.
If you see or suspect a scam, contact the FTC to report it at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.