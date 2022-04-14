Full circle Easter, mom creates the same photo 20 years later with her own kids

SPOKANE, WASH- Jadelyn Houske was born and raised in Spokane, and this Easter she’s giving her daughters the same memories she had growing up in the Lilac City.
“I have a younger sister, and I have two daughters, so it’s kind of reliving those old days,” Houske said, “I love any excuse to put them in a matching outfit.”
Houske came down to River Park Square early Wednesday morning to have her children Maple (3) and Ivy (1) photos taken with the Easter bunny.
“I just remember coming down with my cousins- we would do a big group family photo and my sister and I would always be matching,” Houske said, “we would have bows in our hair and we would make it a big shopping day and go to lunch with my aunts.”
Due to COVID, the Easter bunny was hibernating and unable to take photos with the kids of Spokane for the last two years. But now—he’s back, and ready to make up for the lost time.
“Yes, this is their first time, I was a little bummed that Maple couldn’t go when she was a baby but we’ll see how today goes,” Houske said.
Over the winter Houske's two daughters, Maple and Ivy meet Santa, she was hoping things go a little smoother for this encounter.
“So for Santa… Maple didn’t do so good, I had to sit with her, Ivy did oK because she was a baby,” Houske said, “I don’t know how today’s going to go for Maple but I’m sure Ivy will be happy.”
Excitement was in the air for the big meet and greet.
“Maple dressed herself this morning, all the way, every single thing, even the bow,” Houske said.
After waiting all morning, the bunny officially made its way to meet the kids of Spokane.
Maple had some hesitation, she needed the help of her mom, she hung out for a little while, got the pictures, and had enough.
All and all maple did great for her first visit with the Easter bunny and mom got the picture.
“It feels like a full-circle moment,” Houske said, “it’s just cool to see it all come together.”
Easter Bunny Photos will take place until April 16, 2022.
Photos will be available Mondays-Saturdays 11 a.m. -7 p.m.
Walk-up photos will be available as space permits. Appointments with the Easter Bunny can be made here.
River Park Square is also happy to invite the community to enjoy an Easter event Saturday morning.
Spring Family Fun Day:
Saturday, April 16; 10am-3pm
Partake in the Easter Egg Hunt at Riverfront Park and then head to River Park Square for special activities, shopping, and fun for the whole family! Activities include: Princess photos (11am-3pm), balloon animals (11am-3pm), spring crafts, and an enter-to-win.
Tomorrow on the Wake Up Show, Easter comes full circle for one family in Spokane! Mom Jadelyn returns to @RiverParkSquare with her kids to re-create the same photo 20 years later. PLUS: After a 2 year COVID “hibernation” the bunny is officially back! @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/ozEXpPjmUE— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) April 14, 2022