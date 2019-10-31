If you're looking for something fun to do tonight with your family this Halloween, there's plenty of events starting early so your kids can get to bed on time.
The "Broomstick Bash" at the Mobius Kids Children's Museum is having games, crafts, trick-or-treating, and it's only a dollar per person. This event is going on from 5:30 to 7:30 Thursday night.
In Spokane Valley, if you've got older kids or you want to get really spooked yourself, check out the "Nightmare on 4th street Haunted House Walkthrough." This house goes all out for the holiday with fog, strobe lights, and zombies that'll jump out and scare you. The haunted house is going on tonight from 6 - 10, and tomorrow from 7 - 10. Entry is either a dollar, or two cans of food per person.
Happening at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds Thursday night, the Citifall Festival is kicking off their party with food, music, games, a chili cook off, and pie-eating contest. This free event is going on from 5:30 to 8:30 pm.
