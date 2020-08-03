Update: It looks like the iconic neon sign at Spokane's Ming Wah restaurant will stand bright and tall again after the community came together to raise funds towards its restoration.
A GoFundMe page officially surpassed $15,000 on Friday, July 31, about two weeks after local artist Chris Bovey created the fundraiser page.
Restaurant owner Kam Kwong's insurance said they would cover about half of the costs to restore the sign after it fell down during a wind storm back in April.
“He was over the moon, he couldn’t believe it,” Bovey told our partners at the Spokesman-Review. “I couldn’t wait to tell him.”
Ming Wah has been closed during much of the pandemic, but recently reopened for takeout. Kwong and Bovey are unsure of how long it will take for the sign to get restored and re-installed.
Previous coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The community is pitching in to help restore a Spokane landmark.
Back in April, the vintage neon sign at the Ming Wah restaurant on W. 3rd Ave. came crashing down, believed to be due to high winds in the area.
"It's a landmark," Owner Kam Kwong told our partners at the Spokesman-Review. "No matter what, I have to restore it."
It appears the restoration may be more pricey than Kwong expected.
Organizers of a GoFundMe page says the estimated cost to fully restore the sign is nearly $30,000. While insurance is expected to cover a portion, the community is looking to make up the difference for the restoration costs.
"We want to bring this landmark back to life and need your help!" the GoFundme page says. "We just want to make up the difference for Kam."
As of 8 a.m. Monday morning (July 20), the page was approaching about a third of the $15,000 goal thanks to over 100 donors.
Local artist Chris Bovey arranged the GoFundMe page, and each donation can earn you some Ming Wah swag created by Bovey. Each donation of $20+ will receive a 5"x3.75" Ming Wah sticker, while each $100+ donation will receive a Ming Wah shirt.
