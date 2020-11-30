CHEWELAH, Wash. -- A Go Fund Me page was created for Chewelah K9 Officer Matt Miller after he was injured in a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday while on duty.
Officer Miller's vehicle was struck head on at a high speed by another vehicle that had lost control. He had to be flown by a Life Flight helicopter to a Spokane hospital and has had to undergo several surgeries so far for his traumatic injuries. Matt’s police dog Rebel was also in the vehicle when it was struck and suffered minor injuries requiring stitches.
The family reports that Rebel is doing well and recovering in a local kennel while he waits for his master to bring him home. The Go Fund Me was set up to help Matt and his family with any unforeseen expenses
To learn more or visit the Go Fund Me page, click here.
