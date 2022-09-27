CHATTAROY, Wash. - A local business in Chattaroy hosted a fundraiser Tuesday night for two Riverside High School students involved in a serious car crash almost two weeks ago.
Both of the students were air-lifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. At last update, one victim, Aiden, is in stable condition. The other, Elaina, succumbed to her injuries.
KHQ is not using the victims' last names to protect their families' privacy.
Something like this sends shockwaves through a community as tight-knit as Chattaroy, and people turned out in droves to show their support
"Our little hole in the wall in Chattaroy, Elk, Deer Park,we stand together and we're stronger together," said Gina Licea.
Licea owns Biggies Restaurant in Chattaroy, and said when she heard about the crash she felt a heaviness come over her.
"I know it doesn't take away any of the hurt, but I wanted them to feel the love," Licea said. "So, I wanted to feed them."
She jumped into action and organized Tuesday's taco benefit and raffle–for $10 a plate–with all the proceeds going to the victims' families.
As soon as the fundraiser was announced, word spread fast.
"I had people just blowing me up asking how they could help," Licea said.
"The response from everybody has been so overwhelming and so uplifting," said Randi Maupin. "It's been a blessing to be a part of."
Maupin is the manager at Biggies, and said over 30 businesses donated food and money to help make the event possible.
"We're just trying to help lift any financial burden or strain they may be facing during this time," Maupin said. "They shouldn't have to worry about that aspect of things.
Licea and Maupin didn't know the victims or their families before organizing the fundraiser–they just wanted to help, and give back to the community that has supported them.
"We will get to stand strong together, and say 'we get to give this to the families, we get to do this for them,'" Licea said. "I can't wait to see how much is raised for them, because it's going to be really great."
One of Elaina's close friends' mom sent KHQ a statement. It said, in part, that they've been blown away by the community's response, that "Elaina had the biggest heart," and that they'll love her forever.
Organizers say they raised over $1200 dollars in donations before the fundraiser took place, and say they're overwhelmed by how much support the Chattaroy community has shown, and Tuesday's turnout.
Maupin started a GoFundMe for those that couldn't make it to the taco fundraiser, with proceeds going directly to Aiden and Elaina's families. Click here for more information.