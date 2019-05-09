The famous Expo ‘74 lilac butterfly is back in Riverfront Park, but the butterfly project isn’t done yet.
The Spokane Parks Foundation is teaming up with Save the Expo Butterflies to bring the second Expo butterfly back to the park. Campaign organizers say they need to raise $125,000, which will cover the cost of wing design, land preparation and installation.
Spokane Parks Foundation executive director Terri Fortner says she’s excited to see a piece of the park’s history come back to life.
“When Expo ‘74 was here, people would say ‘meet me at the red butterfly, meet me at the lilac butterfly,’” Fortner said. “Now we have people who are meeting at the lilac butterfly again.”
Fortner says they’re still working out a few specifics, including the color of the wings and the exact location for the installation on the south side of the park. The campaign has raised about $5,000 so far.
Donations can be made here.