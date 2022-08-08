SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) has released details on the funeral procession of Firefighter Dan Patterson, a 53-year-old veteran of the fire department who passed away on Aug. 1, following a sudden cardiac event on July 21.
In a statement, Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto Jr. shared the news with SVFD personnel.
“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share the news of Dan’s passing. Know that his personal family and his Firefighter Family were with him during his passing. Dan was a big presence for many of us—even for me in my short time here. I have watched the shares of, 'remember to be kind to each other like Dan, hug each other like Dan, and tell each other you love them . . . like Dan,' and hope in the days to come, and as time passes, this sentiment remains within us all. We need it every day.”
While he was able to be resuscitated by the fast-acting crew at Station 2, results from his neurological imaging indicated there was not a possibility for recovery. While the news was tragic for the family, friends, and fellow firefighters hoping for his recovery, Patterson was able to give one last selfless act to the community he loved by fulfilling his wish to be an organ donor.
Firefighter Patterson's funeral will be held Wednesday, Aug.10 at 1 p.m. at the Calvary Chapel.
Out of respect for the family’s wishes, it is asked that only family, SVFD personnel, and emergency responders from other departments attend the funeral service.
He will be honored with the Line of Duty Death Funeral Protocol, with a full escort to the chapel from uniformed crewmembers, where he will pass beneath the flag and crossed ladders.
The procession will leave SVFD Fire Station 2 at 11:15 a.m. and arrive at Calvary Chapel between 11:45 a.m. and noon.
The procession to the chapel will include the following route:
- North on Argonne from Euclid
- 6.1 miles Left Peone
- 8.2 miles Cross railroad tracks
- 8.4 miles Right Market
- 8.9 miles Left Farwell
- 10.5 miles Farwell turns to Hastings
- 12.0 miles Land at Calvary church Package will turn into church parking lot underneath Flag and crossed ladders
SVFD expects that the funeral route will be lined with friends, family, and other emergency responder departments and asks drivers be respectful and aware of the higher number of pedestrians in the area.
In a statement, SVFD Captain and Local 876 President Shawn Pichette honored Patterson:
"Firefighter Patterson will be missed by all who knew him and by those who knew of him. He was a great man who loved serving others. His wish was for a kinder world where more love was shown every day to the people you knew and the people who crossed your path."
Patterson's family wishes to thank the community for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support they have received over the past few weeks. It has been a very emotional, sad and difficult time for everyone.