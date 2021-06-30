SPOKANE, Wash. -- Friends and family of Brandon McDonald are planning a funeral and fundraiser for him on Thursday at the Fresh Soul eatery on Fifth Avenue.
On June 22nd, McDonald was killed while riding as the passenger in a car with his 28-year-old girlfriend Selina Juarez. The crash occurred early that morning and when police arrived on scene McDonald had already died.
Court documents say that when police arrived, Juarez smelled of intoxicants and was covered in blood from the crash.
Court documents also say that Juarez testified that the crash stemmed from driving with a spare tire that caused her to lose control when she hit the brakes. However, police say that her story did not match up with the damage to her car.
Juarez was arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter. She has eight driving infractions in Spokane County going back to 2019. Her charges include driving 10 mph over the speed limit, using electronics while driving and multiple infractions for failure to wear a seatbelt.
Her bond was set to $100,000.
Brandon McDonald's funeral and fundraiser will be at the Soul Fresh eatery from 9:00am-1:00pm on Thursday.